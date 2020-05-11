Garden centres reopening 'absolutely fabulous'

Video

Gardening enthusiasts say they are relieved to see gardening centres allowed to reopen in Wales.

Speaking at Brynawel Fuchsia and Garden Centre in the Vale of Glamorgan on Monday, one customer said it was "absolutely fabulous" to be able see the business open again.

Another said her garden was her "happy place" and praised the Welsh Government's decision to allow the centres to reopen - provided social distancing is observed.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has advised all over-70s to stay at home due to their vulnerability to Covid-19, and has banned all but essential travel.