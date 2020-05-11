Teenagers in limbo as coronavirus halts exams
A-level and AS-level exams were due to begin on Monday as teenagers prepared for the next step in their futures.

But schools are closed and exams cancelled as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

It has left some wondering if they will get to university later this year and what to do in the meantime.

