Coronavirus: NHS founder would be 'proud' of Covid-19 response
NHS founder Aneurin Bevan would have been “very proud" of the NHS response to coronavirus, his great-niece has said.
Nygaire Bevan is a former nurse and now sits on the Bevan Commission looking at the institution's future.
She said: "He would have been very humbled and astounded by those people who have come out and cared for those who are very sick - I think he would have been absolutely amazed by that.
"And he would have been very clear that those people who care for people in their darkest hours are the most special human beings.”
11 May 2020
