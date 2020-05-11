How to train a guide dog in lockdown

Video

Navigating busy roads, public transport and trips to the shops are just some of the daily tasks a guide dog has to get used to.

But the coronavirus has not only closed the training centre in Wales, but has hampered the puppies' learning.

It means visually impaired people may have to wait longer for a guide dog.

So a group of volunteers - known as boarders - are using video lessons in their living rooms and gardens to keep the puppies up to scratch

Guide Dogs Cymru instructor Amy John said the "puppy raisers" were going "above and beyond".