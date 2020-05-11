Media player
Coronavirus: 'I've got OCD and I'm terrified'
Tuesday Turner has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and said the coronavirus has left her terrified.
Her mother Lesley, from Bridgend, also has the condition and their obsession with germs and contamination has been made worse by the pandemic.
The mother and daughter hope there can be more understanding of the condition.
See Lesley and Tuesday's story as part of Wales in Lockdown on 11 May at 20:30 BST on BBC One Wales and on the BBC iPlayer.
11 May 2020
