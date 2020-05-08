Media player
Coronavirus: Graffiti mural celebrates VE Day and NHS
A graffiti artist has painted a mural on the side of a building in Rhondda Cynon Taff, celerbrating VE Day and the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.
Thom Llewellyn, also known as tee2sugars, has created the mural on the side of the Wayne Morgan Club in Trehafod.
The mural shows a World War Two soldier alongside a nurse in blue scrubs facing down coronavirus.
08 May 2020
