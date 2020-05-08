People can exercise more than once under new rules
Coronavirus lockdown changes in Wales

Changes to lockdown measures have been announced in Wales that will allow people to exercise more than once a day.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced some garden centres will be able to reopen and councils can plan to resume library and recycling centres.

The rest of the coronavirus stay at home restrictions will be extended for another three weeks.

It comes ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of possible changes to the rules in England on Sunday.

