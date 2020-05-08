Lockdown changes will let people exercise more

Media player
People will be allowed to exercise more than once a day in Wales, with some garden centres reopening, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.
Councils can plan to reopen libraries and tips, but Mr Drakeford warned it was "too soon" for other changes.
The rest of the coronavirus stay at home restrictions will be extended for another three weeks.
It comes 48 hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces possible changes to rules in England.
08 May 2020
