Eva May Cotter heard about the German surrender on the TV, and remembers people partying in the streets.

The 99-year-old, who turns 100 on Monday, said VE Day was a "whirlwind", with "tables all up the road" where she lived in Cynon Valley.

"We all had caps with red, white and blue, we made sandwiches and cakes and everything for the children," she said.

Eva, who now lives in Mountain Ash, had just left school when the war broke out, and she was called up to make shells in a munitions factory in Abercynon.

She gave birth to her son after her husband, Dennis, visited while on leave, and she said doing it on her own "wasn't easy".

When Dennis returned he worked as a colliery shift engineer, but Eva said after the war things were hard.

"People were poor," Eva said. "It was a struggle, no-one was rich, but we all survived."