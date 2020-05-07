From plane crash hero to fighting coronavirus
A former soldier who helped pull three people from a burning plane is now helping in efforts to fight coronavirus.

Joel Snarr was given a Pride of Britain Award for his heroic efforts after the light aircraft crashed on to the A40 in Abergavenny in May 2019.

The former bomb disposal expert is now running the portering team at the Dragon's Heart Hospital in Cardiff.

