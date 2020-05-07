Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Men of Harlech for 'heroes of this time'
A version of Welsh song Men of Harlech has been recorded as a tribute to all the key workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
It was written by poet Mererid Hopwood, with singer Bryn Terfel adding his voice.
He said it was for the "true heroes of this time".
-
07 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window