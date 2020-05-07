Coronavirus heroes on the front line
Coronavirus heroes on the front line celebrated

The contribution of front-line workers and those helping during the coronavirus pandemic is being celebrated by BBC Wales' Welsh Heroes Day.

There will be special programming and content across both radio services, on social media, across news output and in a new series launching on BBC One Wales.

