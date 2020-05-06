Wales' first Covid case: 'Sickest patient' on ward
Coronavirus: Wales' first Covid-19 patient was 'sickest on ward'

Wales' first Covid-19 patient hopes his recovery from the disease will inspire others to "stay positive" through the pandemic.

Mark Hosking, 53, from Mumbles, Swansea, became ill following a family skiing holiday in Italy in February.

He is recovering at home after spending more than two weeks in hospital, including four days in an induced coma.

  • 06 May 2020
