A rugby club has signed a flock of sheep to help cut the grass while their groundsman is self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brecon RFC, which is coached by former Wales international Andy Powell, enlisted the woolly herd with head groundsman Norman, 70, out of action.

Club chairman and retired paramedic Paul Amphlett has returned to the NHS to help during the crisis.

Mr Amphlett, who is also a shepherd, offered his flock to help with upkeep and raise money for the health service.