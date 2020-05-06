The care homes finding ways to lift lockdown gloom

Video

We've all had to find ways of passing the time in lockdown and staff at care homes have got ever more creative in ways to help raise residents' spirits.

From a life-sized human versions of 'Hungry Hippos' and 'Whack a Fish' to visits from Disney's favourite characters.

Staff at Glenmore Residential Home in Newport said it has become even more important than ever to lift the atmosphere with residents self-isolating in their rooms.

"We're under drastic circumstances and the only way to get around it is to give the residents daily interaction which will benefit their well-being," said manager, Jodie Bryant.