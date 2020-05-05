Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rhondda shop attack 'quite a shock' for village
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after one man died and three other people were hurt in a "stabbing" at a shop in south Wales.
South Wales Police and ambulance crews were called to the Co-op in Tylacelyn Road, Penygraig, at about 13:45 BST.
An elderly man died and another man is in a stable condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Two others have non-life threatening injuries.
Joshua Davies, a county councillor for the area, said it was "quite a shock" for the village.
-
05 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window