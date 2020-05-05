Self-isolating couple's 'scary' time in lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Self-isolating couple keep video diary
A self-isolating couple have vented their frustration over "self-centred" people who are breaking lockdown rules.
About 300 fines have now been handed out by police in Wales for rule breaches, including a pub landlord found with customers at their bar in Torfaen.
Julie Hughes has a form of motor neurone disease and her husband Phil has heart and lung problems.
The couple, from Rassau in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, have been keeping a video diary of their time in isolation.
-
05 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window