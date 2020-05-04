Video

Coronavirus survivor Scott Howell has told how he was "brought back from the brink of death" after eight weeks at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

The 48-year-old civil servant from Wyllie, near Blackwood, was the first Covid-19 patient admitted to intensive care at the hospital in March.

Scott, who has diabetes and asthma, was put into an induced coma for more than two weeks during which his heart stopped - twice.

Now back home after being discharged, he praised NHS staff saying: "They are fantastic people - I'll remember them forever."