Video

When Jenny found out she was having a baby girl, her partner was not by her side sharing in the news.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to have the 20-week scan on her own.

She broke the special news to Adam, who was not able to go with her due to social-distancing restrictions, who was waiting in the car.

"It did add a lot of stress and uncertainty," she said.

You can watch the couple's journey towards parenthood on Wales in Lockdown on BBC One Wales at 20:30 BST on Monday.