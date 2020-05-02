Video

Completing a marathon is an achievement at the best of times, but imagine pushing through 26 miles going round and round a model rail track.

Steam train enthusiast Ellis Morey, from Caernarfon, completed 77 laps around the tiny track on Anglesey using just the power of his arms.

The 25-year-old finished the 41km challenge in seven hours crouched in an old "hand crank" rail car.

But he said there were sticky points when the "technology decided not to play" and at about the 20 lap he hit a bit of the famous runners' wall.

His challenge was to raise awareness and funds for heritage steam railways as some fear closure due to the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.