Autism in lockdown: 'She has no sense of danger'

A woman has spoken about trying to keep her daughter with severe autism safe during lockdown.

Cerys, 13, from Broughton, Flintshire, loves spending time outside, and normally goes swimming three times a week.

But her mother Kathryn Elsmore said Cerys did not understand why the family were indoors.

"She's bashing the windows, she's bashing the TV, climbing and leaping off things, so it's quite hard to keep her safe," she said.

She said she had been told Cerys was a priority for a school place during the lockdown, but had not yet been told when she would get it.

Flintshire council said it had to consider whether it could "safely offer suitable provision" for children on an individual basis.