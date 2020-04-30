Pilot 'honoured' to take part in Capt Tom flypast

Video

A Welsh pilot said he is "honoured" to have taken part in a flypast for Captain Tom Moore, the veteran who has raised more than £32m for NHS charities.

Capt Tom, who raised the money by walking laps of his garden, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday and the flypast was arranged to honour his achievements.

Sqn Ldr Mark "Disco" Discombe, from Bridgend, flew a World War Two era Hurricane over Capt Tom's house.

"It's really captured the imagination of the nation and we are blown away with what he has achieved for the NHS and the vast amount of money he has raised," said Sqn Ldr Discombe.