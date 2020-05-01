'I've lost my daughter at 33. It's heartbreaking'

Media player
Coronavirus: Mum of prison officer who died is 'heartbroken'
The mother of a prison officer who died with Covid-19 has said people should "worry and care about our key workers".
Rachael Yates had worked at Usk Prison in Monmouthshire for about 18 months when she died after falling ill with the virus.
"These prison officers along with many other people never had any protection," said Julie Jacques from her doorstep.
"Because of this I have lost my daughter at 33. It's just heartbreaking."
01 May 2020
