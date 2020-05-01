Steam fan to crank 26 miles on miniature railway

Video

Marathons for good causes during lockdown are not exactly rare, but Ellis Morey's 26-mile challenge has one key difference - it takes place on tracks. Tiny ones.

Mr Morey is going to do 77 laps - or 26 miles (41km) - around his favourite miniature railway on an old hand crank.

His challenge is to raise awareness and funds for heritage steam railways as some fear closure due to the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The 25-year-old's "uncomfortable yet unique" challenge will take nine hours.

"It's just my way of giving back," he said.