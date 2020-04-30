Video

When Edna Unsworth was discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus she did not leave empty-handed.

The 88-year-old from Rhyl was given a self-isolation pack of food, toiletries and activities to help her recover at home.

Staff at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire hope the kits will help recovering Covid-19 patients with their rehabilitation, and they will also be visited at home by healthcare workers.

But concerns have been raised by occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations that provision across Wales is "patchy".

The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people recovering from coronavirus.