'Dear world... we will again chase our dreams'

A theatre company in Wales is receiving letters from across the world that will be performed in front of an audience once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

The Fio theatre company, in Cardiff, recently launched the "pen to paper challenge", which encourages people to write down their feelings and send them in.

Rhys Bugler, from Fio, said: "It is pretty simple, pretty straightforward, but it is kind of an art form that we have neglected I suppose."