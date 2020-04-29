Video

Child vaccinations must continue as normal to avoid other deadly diseases, a leading GP has warned.

Public Health Wales says it has seen a small drop in routine vaccination numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Immunisation jabs are seen as crucial to help prevent outbreaks of diseases such as measles and meningitis.

Dr Phil White, of the General Practitioners Committee Wales, said: "People are afraid of coronavirus but I wish they would be equally afraid of other illnesses which are equally deadly.

"We could end up in a position where we get an infectious disease outbreak at the end of this because of a large cohort of unvaccinated children."

Some surgeries in north Wales have started to hold one-to-one immunisation clinics where children are seen separately in schools and village halls.