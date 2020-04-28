'I just want to thank God for giving me the best dad'
Coronavirus: Two Newport brothers died on same day

Two brothers with coronavirus have died within hours of one another.

Ghulam Abbass, 59, and Razza Ghulam, 53, were treated in adjoining intensive care beds at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

They died three weeks after their father, Ghulam Mohammed, who had an unrelated condition.

“I just want to thank God for giving me the best dad possible,” Ghulam Abbass’ daughter, Mussarut Abbass Hussain, said.

  • 28 Apr 2020
