Wales falls silent for coronavirus victims
Coronavirus: Wales falls silent in memory of key workers

A minute's silence has been held across the UK to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, and First Minister Mark Drakeford also joined the tribute at 11:00 BST.

More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.

  • 28 Apr 2020
