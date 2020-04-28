'I prepared but facing Covid-19 is different'

Video

Eli Wyatt moved miles away from her family in Monmouthshire to work and live on site at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Denbighshire, where she is treating coronavirus and stroke patients.

The 23-year-old Cardiff student said her family were worried about her, but she knew when the time came she wanted to help.

"To be able to help, when I know that I've got the ability, is a big privilege," she said.

Eli is among the final-year medical students, nurses and midwives given paid roles in the Welsh NHS during the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I did try and prepare myself a little bit," she said. "But obviously it's quite different being faced with it when your patients actually have Covid-19."