Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'First steps out of lockdown will be cautious'
Wales’ initial steps out of lockdown will be careful and cautious, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Earlier this week he said coronavirus restrictions in Wales could be eased at the end of the current three-week lockdown period.
Speaking to BBC Politics Wales on Sunday, he said restoring people's freedoms would be a gradual process.
“What we want to do is identify the things we can do in the first instance,” he said.
-
26 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-52435432/coronavirus-first-steps-out-of-lockdown-will-be-cautiousRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window