'Not covered if coronavirus isn't on the policy'

Some business owners in Wales have been told that unless coronavirus or Covid-19 are on their policy, they are not covered for insurance.
Cerys Furlong, who owns pubs in Cardiff, has described the challenges of being closed at one of the busiest times of the year.
A law firm says Welsh businesses affected by coronavirus could be able to legally challenge insurance companies
The Association of British Insurers says individual cases are looked at on merit.
But it says most policies will not cover pandemics.
27 Apr 2020
