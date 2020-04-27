Has coronavirus made people lonelier or closer?
Coronavirus: What effect has lockdown had on loneliness?

Social distancing, isolation and lockdown have been forced upon some people who were already lonely before the coronavirus outbreak.

While not physically in contact like they used to be, some are using new online methods to reach out to more people than they ever did before.

With previous research suggesting those under 25 are generally more likely to feel lonely than older generations, Liz Clements has been looking into the effect of the lockdown.

