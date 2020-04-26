From the London Marathon to the Splottathon

Media player
London Marathon: Runner takes on the Splottathon instead
Kerrie Aldridge was looking forward to her second London Marathon after finishing last in 2019, so with its postponement she has been running the required 26.2 miles (42km) in her home city of Cardiff instead.
She has devised the "Splottathon" as a replacement event to ease her disappointment.
26 Apr 2020
