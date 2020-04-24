Video

Farmers have overcome lockdown to hold markets again - thanks to internet technology.

Stallholders in Haverfordwest, Aberystwyth and Aberaeron have joined forces to launch a click-and-collect service.

About 25 food producers have signed up to an online hub where customers can order.

It was set up by Alastair Vince, owner of Blaencamel Farm, in Cilcennin, near Lampeter.

They supply fruit and vegetables across Wales and were left with no way to sell their produce when lockdown came into force.

"It's taken off really quickly - we've had 68 orders today across 15 producers in Pembrokeshire, and it looks set to continue while we're in lockdown," Mr Vince said.