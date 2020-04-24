'We've lost so many so quickly'

Video

A nursing home has seen the "catastrophic" death of 15 residents in a month, its manager has said.

Fourteen of the elderly residents at Tregwilym Lodge in Rogerstone, Newport, had symptoms of Covid-19, but none of them were tested.

General manager Karen Healey said one or two residents would be expected to die in a normal month.

The Welsh Government said its policy was now to test all care home residents with coronavirus symptoms.