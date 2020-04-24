Video

"I'll go there and just sit outside the gates," a Cardiff man has said about visiting his wife's grave during lockdown.

Malachy O'Donnell, 73, from Cardiff, lost his wife, Lynette, after a very short illness six years ago.

Cardiff council is one of eight in Wales to have closed all cemeteries during the coronavirus outbreak and he has called on them to rethink.

"You're not going there for enjoyment, you're going there to gain strength, or to remember a loved one," he said.

The local authority has been asked to comment.