Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'I'll go to cemetery and sit outside the gates'
"I'll go there and just sit outside the gates," a Cardiff man has said about visiting his wife's grave during lockdown.
Malachy O'Donnell, 73, from Cardiff, lost his wife, Lynette, after a very short illness six years ago.
Cardiff council is one of eight in Wales to have closed all cemeteries during the coronavirus outbreak and he has called on them to rethink.
"You're not going there for enjoyment, you're going there to gain strength, or to remember a loved one," he said.
The local authority has been asked to comment.
-
24 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-52410428/coronavirus-i-ll-go-to-cemetery-and-sit-outside-the-gatesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window