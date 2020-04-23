Video

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has said a poem read out by a care worker on his Work Experience programme was "incredible" and had him "in bits".

Emma Pinnell, a carer who featured on the programme, read out her poem Just a Carer in front of residents at the care home in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

The video has now been viewed more than 1.3 million times online.

Gilbert said: "We were all in bits. The tissues were being passed round. It was incredible."

Ms Pinnell said: "It has been absolutely lovely to know that how I feel and these words I said from my heart mean so much to other people as well."