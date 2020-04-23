Media player
Coronavirus: Meet the socially-distanced street orchestra
A group of next-door neighbours have formed a street orchestra to keep people's spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown.
The quintet, who live on Teilo Street in Pontcanna, Cardiff, regularly play to their neighbours while concert venues are closed down.
Robert Plane, who plays the clarinet, said it was "heart-warming for us because it makes us really realise that what we do is hugely appreciated."
Cellist Rosie Bliss said: "It's lovely to be able to do something which is uplifting."
