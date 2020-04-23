Working 13 hour hospital shifts during Ramadan
Muslims across Wales are preparing for a very different festival of Ramadan this year as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

It takes place from 23 April to 23 May, and usually involves daytime fasting, visiting the mosque and socialising.

But Dr Faraz Ali, who works at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, describes how it will be different this year.

