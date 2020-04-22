DIY NHS mask makers have 'made so many friends'

Video

A driving instructor, a retired machinist, an IT trainer and a children's clothes maker.

The unlikely group from Carmarthenshire may not have met before, but are now hand-making face masks for NHS workers to try and help protect them during the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started when children's clothes maker Emma Daniels started making masks from left-over material in her Llanelli home.

After an appeal on Facebook, 10 women are now helping her and they have made 1,400 masks and almost 500 laundry bags, for front-line workers to put their uniforms in after their shifts.

"It shouldn't be happening but if we can do something to help - keep them, their families and their patients safe, then that's the most important thing," said Emma.

"I've found friends doing this, which is wonderful".