Flytipping reports 'up 88%' since lockdown began

Every year tens of thousands of tonnes of rubbish are ditched in Wales - costing millions of pounds to clear.

App ClearWaste said it had received an 88% increase in tipping reports from Wales since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

ClearWaste founder Martin Montague said: "It is disgraceful and just adds to the burden on our police (and) hard-pressed local council workers."

Fly-Tipping Action Wales said there had been a rise in rubbish collection services advertised on social media and people should ensure they only use registered waste carriers - or face a possible fine.