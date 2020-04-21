Doctor 'really glad' to be back in Wales

Video

A senior intensive care consultant who was stranded in India has said he is "really glad" to get home to Wales to treat patients struck by coronavirus.

Dr Venkat Sundaram, the clinical lead for intensive care at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, flew to India several weeks ago to visit his sick father who has since died.

The coronavirus pandemic left him unable to find a flight home.

After a campaign by his colleagues, Dr Sundaram has been reunited with his wife and children.