Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Funeral director 'uncertain about PPE supply'
A funeral director has said he may have to refuse to collect bodies because "we don't know how long our PPE is going to last".
Gareth Jenkins, who runs Baglan Funeral Home in Neath Port Talbot, said he and his staff rely on PPE sourced and made by his sister due to a shortage.
They have even resorted to placing plastic overshoes over their head.
The Welsh Government said it was aware of the issues around PPE.
-
22 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-52376896/coronavirus-funeral-director-uncertain-about-ppe-supplyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window