Hobbies 'can help' eating disorder patients

A former eating disorder patient has said hobbies and routines can help those struggling with their conditions during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sioned Martha Davies, 22, from Carmarthenshire, was taken to hospital four years ago and said the "bubble" of lockdown could lead to some patients into picking up previous eating disorder habits.

Jo Whitfield, from eating disorder charity Beat, said it has received an 80% increase in contact on social media and a 35% rise in phonecalls.

But Sioned said taking up new hobbies, like baking, has helped her during the pandemic.

