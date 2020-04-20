Covid-19 firefighter's praise for NHS staff

Video

A firefighter has thanked NHS staff for saving his life after being taken into intensive care three times in three weeks with Covid-19.

Steve Landon, 39, from Wrexham, and his wife Becky, a paediatric nurse at Wrexham Maelor Hospital both contracted the virus.

But while she recovered at home, his condition worsened and he was taken into hospital.

Mr Landon is due to go home on Tuesday and at the weekend he recorded a video from his hospital bed.