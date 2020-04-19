Behind the scenes on a Covid-19 hospital ward
Video

A lung consultant who is leading the treatment of Covid-19 patients at a south wales hospital records a video diary.

Keir Lewis, who is a professor of respiratory medicine, has documented the pandemic at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli.

He explains what happens on a typical day and some of the challenges the staff face.

