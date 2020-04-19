Media player
Coronavirus: Behind the scenes on a Covid-19 hospital ward
A lung consultant who is leading the treatment of Covid-19 patients at a south wales hospital records a video diary.
Keir Lewis, who is a professor of respiratory medicine, has documented the pandemic at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli.
He explains what happens on a typical day and some of the challenges the staff face.
19 Apr 2020
