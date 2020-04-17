Media player
Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore inspires 91-year-old's walk for NHS
Inspired by Captain Tom Moore's remarkable fundraising feat, Rhythwyn Evans is also putting his best foot - and walking stick - forward for a good cause.
The former farmer aims to mark his 91st birthday by walking 91 times around his bungalow on Tan-y-Graig Farm, Silian, Ceredigion, to raise money for his local health board.
Rhythwyn is self-isolating with his wife Gwyneth, though neither have any coronavirus symptoms.
"I've lived to a ripe old age so now I want to give something back to the area I have always lived," he said.
17 Apr 2020
