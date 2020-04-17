DJs keep patients' spirits up over the airwaves

Video

They may not be able to broadcast from a studio or visit the wards, but a team of DJs are not letting that stop them entertaining hospital patients.

Ysbyty Gwynedd Radio is sending out positive messages over the airwaves, from their bedrooms and living rooms, after leaving the Bangor hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mandy Jones, director of nursing, said many of the patients were "lonely", "very anxious" and had no contact with their families.

"The service has been invaluable", she said.