Video

Born in 1897 to the son of a coal miner in south Wales, Aneurin Bevan rose from humble beginnings to create the National Health Service.

As Minister for Health, he was inspired by a medical society in his hometown of Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, to create a health service for everyone, regardless of wealth.

The NHS that he created has never faced a crisis on the scale of the coronavirus pandemic before and those living in the street where he was born - Charles Street - showed their appreciation for the staff leading that fight.

"He was born on this street and it's lovely to know we're living and walking in his footsteps," said one resident.